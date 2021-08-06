The Witcher 3 Player Discovers Secret Quest After 600 Hours of Playing

Reaching the end credits doesn't always mean the end of your adventure with a game – some games still have plenty of attractions beyond the main storyline. What do video game enthusiasts have in common with passionate bibliophiles, or cinephiles? Representatives of each of these three camps can, without the slightest hesitation, subscribe to the statement that the best works are too short. However, while re-reading a book or re-watching a TV series or movie can be tedious – after all, we already know the ending and all the secrets – fans of virtual entertainment can still have a great time replaying a game whose end credits they've already scrolled (though we admit: rehearsing your favorite movie, book, or game is a thing some people can do endlessly).