The Witcher 3 Player Discovers Secret Quest After 600 Hours of Playing

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a seemingly endless amount of content. According to most accounts, the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game takes anywhere from 175 to 200 hours if you're going for a 100 percent completion. And even then you're probably going to miss content here and there. For example, it took one player over 600 hours before they encountered a secret quest and the troll that stars in it.

