Campbell County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Southern Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Campbell County through 415 PM MDT At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Pine Tree Junction, or 15 miles southwest of Wright, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Campbell County to the southwest of Wright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Campbell County, WY
Wyoming State
