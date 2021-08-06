Special Weather Statement issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Joseph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Joseph County through 800 PM EDT At 710 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Constantine, or 10 miles southwest of Three Rivers, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near White Pigeon around 720 PM EDT. Constantine around 725 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Centreville, Sturgis and Colon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH