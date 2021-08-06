Cancel
Teton County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Teton County through 415 PM MDT At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alta, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grand Teton, Leigh Lake and Moran Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Jackson, WY
Alta, WY
Teton County, WY
