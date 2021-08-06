Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Are Some of Harley Quinn's Tattoos Missing in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

By Tamara Fuentes
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is finally over! James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is ushering in new era of our favorite supervillains-tuned-sort-of-superheroes in a brand new DC film. As the characters band together, lots of things are different this time around. But even with a new director at the helm, we still get to see Margot Robbie's iconic Harley Quinn back on our screens. As more fans tune in to watch the new DC Universe film, some eagle-eyed spectators have noticed a major change to Harley.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Face Tattoo#The Suicide Squad#Dc Universe#Bestofmargot#Instagram Live#Looper#Cosmopolitan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Passionately Kiss At ‘Suicide Squad’ LA Premiere — Photos

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh posed for gorgeous photos and flaunted PDA on the red carpet of ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere as they wore fun and colorful outfits. John Cena, 44, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh didn’t hide their love for each other when they showed up dressed to impress to the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 2! The WWE star shared a passionate kiss with the dark-haired beauty as he wore the same red, blue, and white superhero outfit he wears in the movie. She also wowed in a colorful striped metallic dress and strappy black heels.
MoviesVulture

Margot Robbie Didn’t Know Zack Snyder Killed Off Harley Quinn

Zack Snyder’s long-anticipated Justice League cut featured a murderers’ row of actors in ensemble roles and cameos, although Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not among them. However, the film’s epilogue does reveal that, in the alternate “Knightmare Timeline,” Quinn died (in Batman’s arms, no less!) — a revelation that Robbie was unaware of, according to Entertainment Weekly, in a report on the new Suicide Squad film, out August 6. “Whaaat?” Robbie replied when the magazine told her of Quinn’s fate. “I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” So if you felt like the only one who didn’t see the Snyder Cut earlier this year, you’re in Margot Robbie’s company.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Reactions For The Suicide Squad Call It An Insane, Violent And Hilarious Movie

Nobody was expecting The Suicide Squad to be terrible, with James Gunn having more than proven his chops when it comes to crafting big budget blockbusters based on relatively obscure comic books revolving around an ensemble cast of misfits who form a dysfunctional family unit on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and if anything his venture into the DCEU generated even more excitement given his R-rated background.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
ShoppingPosted by
Variety

The Best ‘Suicide Squad’ Merch to Buy Ahead of the Premiere, From Harley Quinn Action Figures to Joker Playing Cards

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Suicide Squad” is bringing blood, gore and carnage to the big screen this week, with a second star-studded installment that premieres this Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is back with her cunning grin and psychopathic ways; Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller as she tallies up her kill count alongside John Cena’s Peacemaker; and, perhaps most excitingly,...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Harley Quinn - Pop Jedi Digs In Ahead Of This Week's THE SUICIDE SQUAD Release

Pop Jedi is back after visiting the hostile planet LV-426 with their Aliens 35th anniversary celebration! The crew is devoting two weeks to one of the most popular female characters in comic-dom with an in-depth look at Harley Quinn. The unhinged anti-hero's history and origins are explored in this episode,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Teases The Movie’s R-Rated Violence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe’s last installment was Wonder Woman 1984, so fans can’t wait to dive back in with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The highly anticipated blockbuster will arrive in a matter of weeks, and will feature a handful of returning characters from David Ayer’s 2017 original. This includes Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, with the actor recently teasing the R-rated violence that’s coming to theaters.
MoviesComicBook

Why Condiment King Couldn’t Cut the Mustard in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

When it came to recruiting expendable DC Comics supervillains to Task Force X in The Suicide Squad, Condiment King just couldn't cut the mustard. Writer-director James Gunn says the "joke" Batman villain, originally served up as one-off comic relief for Batman: The Animated Series, was never among the many DC characters considered for inclusion in his standalone sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Instead of seasoned Batman rogues like Mr. Freeze or Man-Bat, Gunn picked the "dumbest DC character of all time" to fill the oddball slot in his revamped Squad: Abner Krill (The Dark Knight's David Dastmalchian), a.k.a. Polka-Dot Man.
MoviesPosted by
Z94

Five Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Contradicts the First Film

James Gunn has repeatedly insisted his The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. “Frankly, the weirdness of doing a sequel that’s not a sequel was part of the appeal of it,” he said during one widely quoted interview. Wikipedia (which is never wrong) describes The Suicide Squad as a “standalone sequel,” whatever that means.

Comments / 2

Community Policy