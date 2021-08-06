Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nassib says he's gotten only 'love and support' from Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Evl4_0bKFrR4h00

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib said he has received “nothing but love and support” from his teammates after he came out as gay earlier this summer.

Nassib came out publicly on Instagram in June, saying he felt representation and visibility were important. He said that during the first couple of days “my body felt like Jell-O” but he has felt better each subsequent day.

"It's been a great weight off my shoulders. I’ve been out to my family and friends for years at this point, so it’s been good to not have to lie when I come in to work every day and, yeah, it’s been good,” Nassib said Friday in his first comments to the media since posting the news.

Nassib, who is entering his second season with the Raiders, is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over. Former University of Missouri defensive star Michael Sam was the first openly gay football player ever selected in the NFL draft, going in the seventh round to the Rams in 2014. But he never made the final roster and retired in 2015 having never played in an NFL regular-season game.

Nassib said he knew the reaction from his Raiders teammates would be good.

“I had zero stress about that. Absolutely no worries about it. Got a great locker room, great teammates. Been met with nothing but love and support, it’s been incredible,” he said. “Football players get a bad wrap but we’re humble, hard-working, accepting people and this was a great example of that definitely.”

Nassib said he made sure the Raiders coaching staff was aware before the announcement so they had time to “digest” and help with the process. He then returned home to be around family and friends when he posted his video on Instagram. Nassib was surprised by the reaction.

“I thought nobody would care. It was just such a good feeling to have all the support. I was glad I could do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community,” said Nassib, who also donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.

Quarterback Derek Carr showed support for Nassib during his own media availability earlier in the week, saying the locker room is focused on Nassib’s role as a teammate and he’s seen no issues during training camp.

“Whether someone agrees or disagrees with what he does on or off the field, that’s everybody’s opinion and leave it like that,” Carr said. “But we’re still a family when we come in this building. We better treat him like such. From my point of view, it’s been good.

“When he came in (the locker room), I just like to watch, and not one person, from my point of view, has treated him any different. He may have a different story, I don’t know. I don’t know what his story is. But from my point of view — his locker is just a few down from mine — and I just want to make sure that he knows that, man, we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl," Carr said. "That’s what we’re here to do.”

Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020. He has 20 1/2 sacks in 73 career games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Draft#Rams#American Football#University Of Missouri#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#The Cleveland Browns#Penn State#Tampa Bay#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

There’s One Voice On Defense Now Says Raiders QB Derek Carr

All eyes are on the Las Vegas Raiders defense and their new shot caller, Gus Bradley, with the unit looking to finally get on equal terms as the offense. Since Jon Gruden’s return to the sidelines, fans have seen the Raiders’ offense steadily improve each year. Sadly, the defense has largely been left in the wind. A lot of that had to do with Gruden’s hand-picked choice for defensive coordinator in Paul Guenther. Guenther, who was dismissed late last year, never got this unit going. In the end, Gruden had to let go of his friend and brought in a proven coach in Gus Bradley. Though it’s early, things are already changing according to quarterback Derek Carr.
NFLNBC Sports

Carl Nassib: I’ve been met with nothing but love and support

When Carl Nassib came out as gay in June, he wasn’t expecting so many people to pay attention. The Raiders’ defensive end is the only openly gay player in the NFL and will presumably become the first to play in a regular-season game in September. But after Nassib posted his sort video on social media, he received widespread support — including from President Joe Biden.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs

Thursday — Off Friday — Practice 7:30-9:30 a.m. The book on wide receiver John Brown, who joined the Raiders in free agency this offseason, always begins with speed. It might be safe to assume his nickname “Smoke” relates to how fast he runs, though he informed a dozen or so assembled media at training camp Monday that’s not true. An older relative dubbed Brown with the moniker at birth because his skin was darker than most in his family. As for his place on the field, Brown thinks second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs is the team leader. “He would beat me in a race,” Brown said.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Carl Nassib praises teammates for their support since coming out

As Carl Nassib pondered the potential reaction to his recent coming out as the first active NFL player to announce he was gay, the least of his worries was how his teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders would accept the news and his presence. “I had zero stress about that,”...
NFLNBC Sports

Derek Carr: Nobody on Raiders has treated Carl Nassib any differently

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in June that he is gay. That makes him the NFL’s only openly gay player. Nassib received support from others around the NFL immediately after his video, but everyone was watching to see the reception he would receive within the team once training camp started.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Arden Key happy to have joined 49ers, gotten away from Raiders

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Getting cut by the Raiders actually was what Arden Key wanted. 'I wanted to get out of there': Arden Key happy to leave Raiders, join 49ers. By David Bonilla. 22 hrs...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Raiders DT Gerald McCoy hopes to prove he’s not done yet

Gerald McCoy knew he was at the point where many NFL careers end. The veteran defensive tackle ruptured his quad tendon during training camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He hasn't played since, but the Las Vegas Raiders took a chance on him and signed him last week. “I’ve...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...

Comments / 1

Community Policy