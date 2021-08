Central Texans are understandably getting more and more frustrated as Killeen's police force heads to jail. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, 29-year-old Killeen Police Officer Laura Smith was arrested on Friday, July 30, 2021 for "Injury to a Child under 17," which is a felony charge. Smith has been with the Department since September 2018 and is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.