Berrien County, MI

Berrien Health Department Warns Of Increasing COVID Rate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Health Department is warning about a rising rate of COVID-19 in the community over the past few weeks. On Facebook, it says according to the CDC’s Indicators and Thresholds for Community Transmission, Berrien County is still in the moderate, or yellow, category this past week, with 44.2 new cases per 100,000 people and a percent of positive tests at 6.1%. However, the department writes the county “could very likely move to the ‘substantial’ (orange) category by next week if current trends continue.” Van Buren and Cass counties are at that level. The Berrien County Health Department says “we all have to use the tools available to make a difference.” It advises those who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and notes the unvaccinated should be wearing masks indoors. The department says increasing “vaccination rates will help us turn the tide against COVID-19 as well as drastically reduce the chance of severe illness or death from the virus.”

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

