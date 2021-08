GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A major construction project in Grand Island will be coming to an end soon, at least, part of the project on Old Potash Highway. Grand Island’s Public Works Department said Old Potash will open from Highway 281 to Wilmar Avenue on Monday, August 9. That means the Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue roundabout next Hy-Vee will be ready to be used.