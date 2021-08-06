Conroe Noon Lions: Lion Wes Carr takes historic role with Texas Lions Camp

Lions in the state of Texas know that Texas Lions Camp is the epitome of the “Can Do” spirit. For 70 years, children from all over the state have made their way to Kerrville for a life changing experience. Texas Lions Camp (TLC) opened its doors in 1953 in an effort to provide children suffering from the effects of Polio a summer camp experience they could not get anywhere else. Since the eradication of the disease in 1979, TLC has continued its unique offerings to children with physical disabilities, as well as children with Type I Diabetes.