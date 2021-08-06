Cancel
Video Games

Asked About Standalone VR Headset, Valve Says Steam Deck Hardware is ‘very relevant to our future plans’

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTDP stand for Thermal Design Power which describes how much heat a processing system generates under load and how much power it consumes. Portable devices like phones need a low TDP so they don’t overheat or consume battery too quickly. This is especially important for standalone VR headsets because of the high performance demands balanced against the need to prevent overheating of a worn device… not to mention avoiding too much added weight from a battery.

#Steam Vr#Vr Headsets#Vr Apps#Smartphone#Valve Says#Tdp#Thermal Design Power#3d#Qualcomm#Snapdragon#Pcvr
