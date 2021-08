What are the best base building games on Xbox One? We have listed some of the best titles in the base management and strategy genre. Base building and managing games are some of the most fun games out there. You might spend hundreds of hours on games like these to optimize your base and complete its requirements. It is all fun and flowers until something goes wrong in your base. Then you spend even more time to make it right and upgrade it even more. This cycle is the main element of games like these and that’s why they are always fun to play. So what are the best base building games that you can play on your Xbox One?