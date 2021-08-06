August is National Water Quality Month. This annual observance reminds us to consider how important our water sources are not just to humans, but also to the other inhabitants of these ecosystems— whether it be the fish that live in the waters or the plants and animals that rely on lakes and rivers for water just like we do. By thinking about the little things that you do on a daily basis that could have a negative effect on water quality, you’ll be one step closer to making a difference.