FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract. Gleason, 23, skated in 37 contests and recorded 17 points (4-13=17) during the 2020-21 season for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). His team-leading +13 plus/minus rating was tied for seventh among all AHL defensemen and shared 17th among all AHL players. Gleason ranked second amongst Texas blueliners and eighth on the club in points (17). Additionally, he shared fifth on the club in power play goals (2) and finished fifth on the team with 71 shots on goal.