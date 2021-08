BODY AND MIND: Coach Kevin Stefanski appreciates that mental health has become acknowledged and prioritized in professional sports. “It’s definitely emphasized more from the course of my time being in the NFL and rightfully so,” he said. “We take it very seriously for our players, for our staff it’s something that we talk about because it’s very real and we want to make sure everybody’s mind is right, your body is right. You can’t spend all of this time in the weight room and on the field and then forget about the person that you’re dealing with and what they have going on in their life. So it’s something that is very much at the forefront for us.”