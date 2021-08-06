Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, August 9: Sami Grilled, Lucas’ Dread, ‘CIN’ Rewind, Nicole Unloads

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 9 reveal that Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is grilled. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) dreads the consequences of Philip Kiriakis’ (Jay Kenneth Johnson) actions. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) takes Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) back in time while Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) opens up to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Haiduk
Person
Isabel Durant
Person
Bryan Dattilo
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Galen Gering
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Person
Arianne Zucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#Sos#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Shocking Claire Brady Exit Rumor Picking Up Steam

Days of our Lives (DOOL) spoilers reveal that a major character could be on the way out, a direct result of Cin’s reunion. Is Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) leaving after Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) find their way back to each other? According to explosive show spoilers, that’s exactly what could happen.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Greg Rikaart Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Leo Stark

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Greg Rikaart is reprising his role as Leo Stark in the soap’s upcoming spin-off titled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Rikaart was last seen on Days in 2020 and is currently playing the role of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Victoria Konefal Return Full-Time? Actress Talks Ciara Brady’s Future

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Victoria Konefal shocked fans when she dropped down from a full-time core cast member to recurring. Ciara Brady was dead, but then turned out to be alive but held hostage. Then, she had amnesia and moved to Africa. With “CIN” confirmed to reunite, what does that mean for Konefal? She explained if she’s coming back full-time or not.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Abe Urges Theo To Delay Wedding, Is Ciara Beginning To Remember?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) urges Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) to delay his wedding. At first, he was excited about Theo and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) engagement. So, he must get a bad feeling or notice that Ciara is beginning to get some of her memories back. However, will Theo listen to his dad or proceed as planned?
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Theo Wants Ben Arrested

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal) has forgotten an important part of her past. She cannot remember that she is in love with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has been determined to marry Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). She wanted to marry Theo on the same date that she married Ben. Ciara is trying to deny that she could still have feeling for Ben. However, Ben has gotten the help of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) to take Ciara away from her wedding. Ben hopes that he can get Ciara to remember their love.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Becomes Fugitive, Will Ciara Remember Before Police Find ‘CIN’?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnaps Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) from her own wedding. The police will be searching for “CIN” as the bride was taken against her will. That means Ben will be a fugitive and he has a short window of time to get Ciara to remember. Will he succeed before the police find and arrest him for kidnapping?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, August 9 Update: Lani Unravels, Theo Confesses, EJ’s Ultimatum

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that soap is not returning until Monday, August 9. What can fans expect when NBC airs new episodes? Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) will realize that his bride is missing. However, he could also make a shocking confession. Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) will still be furious with her aunt, which could cause her to lash out in inappropriate ways. Plus, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) will confront Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney).
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara’s Heartless Move, Weds Theo On ‘CIN’ Anniversary

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) changes her mind about a divorce. Instead, she wants her marriage to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) annulled. Meanwhile, she and Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) set a date. They plan on getting married on Ben and Ciara’s wedding anniversary. Wilson discussed the storyline in an interview.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Thursday, July 22: Sami And Lucas Tango, Nicole Faces Off With Xander, Ciara’s Wedding Doomed?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is thrilled to marry her bestie Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), while Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is not thrilled when her ex Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) contemplates drastic action. Meanwhile scorned woman Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has a plethora of decisions to make after being humiliated and dumped in front of all of Salem. Will Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) help or hurt his brother’s cause?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Wednesday, July 21: Abe’s Plea, Ciara’s Brawl, Paulina’s New Bombshell

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 21 reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) begs Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) to postpone the wedding. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) gets into a catfight with Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) opens up to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) while Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) drops another bombshell.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Update Week Of August 9: Sami Kidnapped, Ciara Remembers, Philip Fooled, Ava’s Revenge

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 9 reveal that Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is kidnapped and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) remembers. Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is deceived, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) seeks revenge and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) is called out. Plus, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) go to jail.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara Remembers! Fortune Cookie The Key All Along

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) takes Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) to the cabin. Ben tries to get her to remember their love story and talks to her about when she crashed her motorcycle. Ciara has a big breakthrough and it’s all due to a fortune cookie, just like the one Ben dreamt about right after Ciara “died” in the car explosion.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Paulina Offers Reward For Ciara, Lani’s Cancelation Demand

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) tries to help Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). She offers a big reward for any information leading to Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) return. When Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) finds out, she rips into Paulina. She could even demand that Paulina take back the reward offer, even if it will help finds Ciara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy