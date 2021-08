The 16th annual Livermore Reads Together will dig into "The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism," a New York Times bestseller. "We aim to put a spotlight on autism awareness during next year's Livermore Reads Together," adult services librarian Paul Sevilla said. "We are extremely interested in collaborating with autism groups and organizations in the community for LRT programming and encourage those groups to reach out to the Livermore Public Library."