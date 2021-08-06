The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, August 6: Who Objects To Sinn Wedding?
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Friday, August 6, 2021, opens at the Forrester estate where Jerry the minister (Petri Hawkins-Byrd) prepares Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to take the next step in their lifelong journey together. Jack Finnegan (Ted King) sweats it out when the minister opens the floor for anyone to object to the joining of Finn and Steffy in holy matrimony. When no one speaks up, family and friends offer their words of wisdom.celebratingthesoaps.com
