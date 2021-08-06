The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, August 6: Who Objects To Sinn Wedding?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. It could get dangerous, especially if she goes into labor. It is confirmed that Tessa goes out to search for the missing woman. This suggests it might end up being a story about the power of love. It will strengthen Mariah and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship — as long as the surrogate and unborn baby can be found before it’s too late.