It's raining walks - and boos - at Busch Stadium these days. Gordo looks at the long-term forecast

A.J. Minter has been one of the bigger disappointments of the Braves season thus far. After a 2020 campaign that saw him post a minuscule 0.83 ERA over 21.2 innings, it was assumed that he would be the team’s go-to setup man in 2021. Unfortunately, it just hasn’t turned out that way. Despite Brian Snitker continuously relying on him in high-leverage situations, Minter was unable to make the proper adjustments, leading to a 1-4 record and 4.86 ERA. It got so bad, Alex Anthopoulos had no choice but to option him to Gwinnett in hopes he could regain his confidence.