We know that summer is coming to an end, but River Springs Water Park is still ready for fun all the way until Aug. 22. If you haven’t made it out yet this summer, its time to plan your trip! River Springs features a lazy river, climbing wall, body slide, tube slide, zero depth pool area, activity pool, lily pad walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon-8 p.m. for open swim but we offer various other programs including water walking, laps swim, water aerobics, tiny tot time and new this year is log rolling.