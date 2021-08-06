Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network Being Rebooted as Streaming Platform
Back in 2013, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez helped launch the El Rey Network, delivering audiences genre content and original programs like From Dusk Till Dawn and Lucha Underground, but ultimately shut down at the end of 2020. Luckily, Variety has confirmed that Cinedigm is reviving the network as part of its streaming offerings, and will be an entirely free-to-watch platform. Rodriguez himself will help curate the films and series offered on the platform, delivering "over-the-top" content, marking the first time a cable network has pivoted completely to being a streaming service. There is currently no official date for the new El Rey Network to launch.comicbook.com
