Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KC hospital officials urge public and city for stronger COVID-19 protocols as local hospitals continue to suffer

By Jacob Martin
thepitchkc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday morning, Aug. 6, local Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) convened over Zoom to offer urgent messages, information, and data about rising cases of COVID-19 in the region. The briefing was led by Dr. Steven W. Stites, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Kansas Health Systems. Eleven other medical officers, ranging from specialists in infectious diseases to chiefs-of-staff, joined to discuss data and the current situation at health care facilities.

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olathe, KS
Health
Kansas City, MO
Government
Olathe, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Olathe, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Shawnee, KS
Health
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Shawnee, KS
Coronavirus
City
Olathe, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Mercy Hospital#Kc Hospital#Zoom#Cmo#The Olathe Health System#Children#Covid#The Kansas City Chamber#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Local hospital officials talk about changes in COVID-19 numbers

Of the 55 COVID-19 patients seen at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center since the beginning of June, 10% had received the full vaccine, a hospital official informed the Reno County Commission on Tuesday. The average age of those going to the hospital with the virus over that period is 48, said...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise in Pasadena, Countywide

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased significantly in Pasadena and throughout Los Angeles County over the weekend, with the patients overwhelmingly composed of unvaccinated individuals, public health officials said. Huntington Hospital in Pasadena reported treating 26 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with two of them being housed in an intensive...
Comal County, TXKSAT 12

Comal County health officials urge residents to get COVID-19 shot amid high numbers of unvaccinated hospitalized patients

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – As Comal County hospitals report approximately 96% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, public health leaders are encouraging residents to get vaccinated. “Local hospitals are reporting high admissions of COVID positive patients and almost all are unvaccinated,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “We...
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

Cone Health Plans Surgery Center in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — Cone Health has received state permission to open an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter here. The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room, hospital officials said in a news release Tuesday. “We look forward to bringing the...
Lutz, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Local hospitals respond to surge in COVID-19 cases

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz to temporarily halt elective surgeries. BayCare also tightened its visitation rules, effective Aug. 3. “No one takes any pleasure in having to limit visits from patients’ loved ones or telling someone they will...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Local hospitals surpass previous COVID hospitalization records

Aug. 10—As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Southeast Texas continue to reach record levels, local hospitals are having to adjust in order to keep growing patient populations safe. Local health officials reported on Sunday night that 208 people were hospitalized with the virus in Jefferson County — 31 of whom...
953wiki.com

New visitor policy effective immediately at Scott Memorial Hospital

Due to rise in COVID-19 activity in Scott County and promoting the safety of our patients, employees and visitors we are implementing a temporary limited visitation policy. One visitor is allowed per patient room per day. Please remain in the patient room while visiting. No visitors are currently allowed in...
Jasper County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Jasper County Health Department reports new covid-related deaths

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County Health Department reports two more coronavirus-related deaths. They released the following today, August 9, 2021. The Jasper County Health Department released the following today. The Jasper County Health Department is saddened to report two deaths of Jasper County residents due to COVID-19. This...
HealthTribune-Star

Union Health says it has high patient volumes

As another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the Wabash Valley, Union Health is experiencing higher than normal patient volumes, especially in its emergency room and convenient care facilities. The community is urged to be understanding while clinical teams work through fluctuating patient volumes, while prioritizing levels of severity.
Iberia Parish, LADaily Iberian

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the verge of 3,000 as surge continues

Hospital beds across Louisiana continue to fill up as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients approaches the 3,000 mark. The LDH report Tuesday shows 2,859 hospitalizations statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday, up from 2,720 on Sunday. That is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since data started being collected in March of 2020.
Sweetwater, TXSweetwater Reporter

Health Department: August is National Immunization Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department stresses the importance of being up to date on immunizations. Immunization Clinic are held every Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. & 1-4:30 p.m., second Wednesdays until 6 p.m. There is a administration fee for children with no insurance. Medicaid and CHIPS are accepted. Reminder to 7th grade parents, your child is required to have one dose of Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoids and acellular Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) vaccine, one dose of meningococcal vaccine, and two doses of varicella vaccine or documentation of child having the varicella disease (chickenpox) upon entering 7th grade. We also can vaccinate adults with no insurance, there is an associated cost.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

COVID-19: Local hospitalizations, ICU admissions soar

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Columbus Regional Hospital have soared over the past two weeks — including the number of patients requiring intensive care — reaching their highest levels since this past winter driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. On Monday, there were 18 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at CRH —...
Pittsburgh, PArecordargusnews.com

UPMC: New treatment helps lessen severity of virus

PITTSBURGH — Still encouraging masking, distancing and the importance of vaccinations, experts at UPMC say that doctors and researchers are now working with monoclonal antibodies as a way to treat the virus, plus found new treatment options to those who have been exposed to COVID-19. Graham Snyder, M.D., UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, and Erin McCreary, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy