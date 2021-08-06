KC hospital officials urge public and city for stronger COVID-19 protocols as local hospitals continue to suffer

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department stresses the importance of being up to date on immunizations. Immunization Clinic are held every Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. & 1-4:30 p.m., second Wednesdays until 6 p.m. There is a administration fee for children with no insurance. Medicaid and CHIPS are accepted. Reminder to 7th grade parents, your child is required to have one dose of Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoids and acellular Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) vaccine, one dose of meningococcal vaccine, and two doses of varicella vaccine or documentation of child having the varicella disease (chickenpox) upon entering 7th grade. We also can vaccinate adults with no insurance, there is an associated cost.