BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trucks were hardly moving Friday morning as they tried to cross the border into Canada for essential travel at the Peace Bridge. The union representing around 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency employees has expressed concern over workplace issues. To make their concerns known, work-to-rule action is being taken by border services members. This means that workers still obey all policies, but they perform responsibilities to what is called, "the letter of the law." Specifically, they're asking every question in the manual at ports of entry, which can cause delays for travelers.