WWE Report Says NXT's Adam Cole Meeting with Vince McMahon At SmackDown

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Ariya Daivari talked about his time with 205 Live and brought up Enzo Amore being added to the division:. “At first, everyone was like, ‘he’s not a cruiserweight-type wrestler’ and wondered if it will work out. But, at the end of the day, Vince McMahon really, really liked Enzo despite what people say about him, or his attitude. Vince likes characters and promos, and Enzo was both of those. Vince was always going to make time for Enzo. Because we got to work with Enzo, we were allowed to close out RAW a few times and that was cool. Say what you want about him, the guy brought star power to 205 Live, and working with him was cool. When management cares about someone, it creates opportunities for others.”