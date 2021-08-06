Cancel
WWE Report Says NXT's Adam Cole Meeting with Vince McMahon At SmackDown

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a lot of buzz surrounding NXT's Adam Cole lately, as recent reports indicate his contract is up after SummerSlam and it somewhat took WWE by surprise. His contract was actually up before SummerSlam, but he agreed to a small extension that would allow him to finish out the current feud with Kyle O'Reilly. This has resulted in many attempting to figure out what his next step is, but WWE isn't letting him go without a fight, and according to a new report from Fightful Select Cole is going to be on hand at tonight's SmackDown for what is being referred to as a "high level meeting" with Vince McMahon.

