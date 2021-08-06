Alachua County Detention Officer arrested on federal gun charges

An Alachua County Detention Officer has been arrested on federal charges, Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces. 26-year-old Kenyari Brewtown, from Ocala, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of buying multiple guns from a Marion County gun dealer, certifying on a federal form that he was the owner, and then reselling them for profit. On May 2, one of the pistols Brewton sold was used in a homicide, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and Brewton had bought the gun six days earlier. He's accused of buying guns and reselling them from February, 2020-April 26, 2021.