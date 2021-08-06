Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Alachua County Detention Officer arrested on federal gun charges

By Aaron Adelson
mycbs4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alachua County Detention Officer has been arrested on federal charges, Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces. 26-year-old Kenyari Brewtown, from Ocala, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of buying multiple guns from a Marion County gun dealer, certifying on a federal form that he was the owner, and then reselling them for profit. On May 2, one of the pistols Brewton sold was used in a homicide, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and Brewton had bought the gun six days earlier. He's accused of buying guns and reselling them from February, 2020-April 26, 2021.

mycbs4.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Alachua County Detention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 2

Community Policy