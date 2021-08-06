Cancel
The First Teaser for The Great Season 2 Will Make You Say "Huzzah"

By Alyssa Ray
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Elle Fanning Teases Secret TikTok Account at 2021 Golden Globes. Who said becoming the mother of Russia would be easy?. In the first teaser for season two of The Great, which premieres November 19 on Hulu, a very pregnant Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning) is still dealing with the coup she started against husband Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) at the end of season one. And, as Catherine quickly learns, Peter is not giving up his throne without a fight.

