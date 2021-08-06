Pursuit ends with flat tires and driver’s arrest: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 30, North Ridgeville police joined a pursuit by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The officers pursued a suspect for two miles when another officer was able to use stop sticks to flatten the passenger side tires. The car went another half-mile before losing control and driving off the road. The North Ridgeville man was arrested and held at the Lorain County Jail on charges of failure to comply, receiving stolen property and several traffic offenses.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0