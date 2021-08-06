Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Ridgeville, OH

Pursuit ends with flat tires and driver’s arrest: North Ridgeville police blotter

By Cheryl Higley, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 30, North Ridgeville police joined a pursuit by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The officers pursued a suspect for two miles when another officer was able to use stop sticks to flatten the passenger side tires. The car went another half-mile before losing control and driving off the road. The North Ridgeville man was arrested and held at the Lorain County Jail on charges of failure to comply, receiving stolen property and several traffic offenses.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
46K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
City
North Olmsted, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
North Ridgeville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Ridgeville, OH
City
Lorain, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Tires#Ohio Pursuit#Gofundme#Avon Belden Road#Chestnut Ridge Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Brunswick, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Trio ditches stolen items: Brunswick Police Blotter

Three men were seen trying to steal merchandise including hygiene products from a Dollar General store at 1:04 p.m. July 21. A store employee said the three men entered the store and filled two large plastic storage totes with the items. The employee said she had previously seen one of the men exiting a restricted back storage area. Security footage shows the three suspects removing items from shelves and placing them in the plastic totes.
Lorain, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Hit-skip crash seriously injures motorcyclist in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a car after it fled the scene of a crash with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Adam Binder, 47, of Lorain, was seriously injured in the crash last Friday at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue, police say. Officers at the scene had to use a tourniquet on Binder’s left leg in order to control bleeding before he was taken to the Mercy Health Hospital by EMS workers.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Akron man found dead of gunshot wound in home’s garage

AKRON, Ohio — A 40-year-old man was killed late Monday night when he was gunned down in the garage of his home in West Akron, according to police. Traceshun L. Sibley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sibley died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy