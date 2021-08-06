USDA will begin issuing new market reports

Howdy market watchers. Well, those cooler temps sure were nice while they lasted, but all bets are off starting again next week. Triple digits return Monday, but so do improved rain chances. While some areas have seen showers, just about everywhere could use a drink for soybeans setting pods and early winter wheat about a month away from being planted. The thought of fall temperatures is most welcome, although we have to get through August first, a most critical time for many summer crops. The next 30 days show hotter-than-normal temp probabilities for the Midwest, High Plains and Western states with drier-than-normal probabilities concentrated in the High Plains. The lower temp probability for parts of Oklahoma, Texas and the South hopefully are still ahead with largely normal to above precip predicted.