Wheeling, WV

Thousands of Catholic nuns call on Sen. Manchin to pass bill: “A once in a generation reform to change our political system”

By Aliah Keller
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thousands of Catholic nuns across the US are calling on US Senator Joe Manchin to stand up for what they believe is everyone’s right. They’re pushing for the “For the People Act” to get passed, which the nuns say is a once in a generation reform to change our political system. In it, everyone in West Virginia would get access to the ballot and people who don’t have a lot of money could vote and run for office. The bill also details holding elected officials accountable, supporting the US Constitution, as well as putting an end to gerrymandering.

