Lambda variant detected in Louisiana; Delta still dominant

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- A few weeks ago, infectious disease experts detected a new COVID-19 variant in our area -- the Lambda variant which has been widespread in Peru, Chile and parts of South America. While experts are still studying it and compiling data, it appears that current vaccines may be...

