Amazon offering $10 for your palm scan

The newest Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery location will launch in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 12. Amazon Fresh stores are designed from the ground up to offer a seamless shopping experience, with extra perks for members of the Amazon Prime paid loyalty program. In addition to offering traditional checkout, the approximately 35,000-sq.-ft. store will provide customers with the option to use the Amazon Dash Cart, which leverages a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items placed in it. Customers can place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.
Comments / 0