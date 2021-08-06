Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Amazon offering $10 for your palm scan

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Amazon is offering $10 for your palm print in an effort to get more people to use its palm-recognition technology. Amazon One was made available at select Amazon Go stores last September and then at select Whole Foods Stores in April. Story continues below:. Survey: Will...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Amazon One#Whole Foods Stores#Unm#Blade Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Pile of Amazon packages left in front of house leaves TikTok baffled

A huge pile of Amazon packages were left stacked up against a person’s house and people are desperate to know the contents.In a Florida neighbourhood over the weekend, a simple delivery became somewhat of a spectacle when two Amazon delivery vans dropped off dozens upon dozens of boxes and left them outside a property. There were so many, in fact, that the boxes were able to reach the same height as the roof, meaning the boxes almost completely covered up the house.With the sheer number of boxes, it looks like it might have been a one-stop delivery day for the...
InternetFOXBusiness

When Amazon customers leave negative reviews, some sellers hunt them down

Ever wonder how cheap, no-name products on Amazon can amass hundreds, sometimes thousands, of nearly perfect star ratings, with just a handful of negative reviews?. Here's one way: Some sellers are reaching out to unhappy buyers to revise or delete their negative reviews, in exchange for refunds or gift cards. With fewer disgruntled shoppers, the overall average star rating rises.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Walmart is offering bonus gift card with the purchase of select smartphones

RedFlagDeals user ‘RDodds‘ has reported that Walmart is currently offering a great gift card deal with the purchase of select smartphones in-store. While the post doesn’t detail all the phones the promotion is applicable on, we know that the Samsung S20 FE and the iPhone XR are included. The retailer...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Amazon forewent incentives to build massive facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Set to open later this year and promising over 1,500 jobs, the Amazon sortation, and fulfillment centers represent some of the largest development projects near Albuquerque in recent years. But Amazon reportedly didn’t ask for — and didn’t get any — economic incentives to come here.
Las Cruces, NMKRQE News 13

Las Cruces lemonade stand helps owner buy iPad, school supplies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 5-year-old Las Cruces girl turned a lemonade stand into a booming business after only one day. Soon-to-be kindergartener, Ava Marie Zapien, wanted to raise money to buy her own iPad and supplies for the upcoming school year. Story continues below:. Business: Amazon forewent incentives...
Internetkomando.com

10 things you should never buy on Amazon

Amazon has been a source of essentials, hobbies, electronics and supplies during the pandemic, and business has been booming as a result. You can find just about anything on Amazon, which is both good and bad. Need an obscure replacement part for your dishwasher? You can probably find it on Amazon. But not all products are useful, and some can be downright dangerous.
LotteryPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market,...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

AFR presents new app to better project people and their property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is asking people to sign up for a new app – to help them better respond to calls. The app, called Community Connect, allows people to share critical information about their households. Story continues below:. Business: Amazon forewent incentives to build massive facilities.
Businessdmagazine.com

How Satish Malhotra Is Reorganizing The Container Store

The retailer’s new chief executive took over in February after 21 years with Sephora. When retail veteran Satish Malhotra was considering the CEO role at The Container Store, he knew what he wanted out of his next act: a company with a solid revenue stream, scalable store footprint, and a killer culture.
Seattle, WAchainstoreage.com

Amazon opening second high-tech grocery store in Seattle

The newest Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery location will launch in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 12. Amazon Fresh stores are designed from the ground up to offer a seamless shopping experience, with extra perks for members of the Amazon Prime paid loyalty program. In addition to offering traditional checkout, the approximately 35,000-sq.-ft. store will provide customers with the option to use the Amazon Dash Cart, which leverages a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items placed in it. Customers can place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.
BusinessCNET

Amazon unveils programs for unsold merchandise after blowback

Amazon unveiled plans to cut waste after facing a backlash for reportedly destroying thousands of items in one of its UK warehouses. In a Wednesday blog post, the e-commerce giant said it has two programs that would help resell customer returns and overstock items to give them a second life.
Collegeschainstoreage.com

Amazon primes targeted offers for college students

Amazon is introducing a number of exclusive discounts for members of its college-focused Prime Student loyalty program. Prime Student members can now obtain exclusive savings for services including Grubhub+ Student on-demand food delivery, Calm meditation app, StudentUniverse online booking platform, and Course Hero educational resource platform for a limited time. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month free trial, and then subscribe at half the price for $6.49 per month or $59 per year.
Public HealthPosted by
Footwear News

These Retailers Are Now Requiring Face Masks for Consumers

As COVID-19 continue to surge due to the delta variant, stores across the US are analyzing their mask policies to help contain infections and spreading. Many stores and brands are now retracting their previous statements of relaxing mask mandates, and are now requiring them for in-store entry. Some states are under mask mandates that require the companies and stores to require masks for entry into indoor spaces. States such as Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania only recommend wearing a mask in public settings. According to the Center for Disease Control, cloth face coverings in public settings are recommended as they are most likely...
LifestyleWKRG

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Walmart Warehouse Workers Get Weekly Bonuses To Put Off Vacation

Warehouse workers at Walmart are choosing between getting weekly bonuses and taking vacations in August in a move aimed at helping the big box retailer prepare for the holiday shopping season at a time when the labor market is thin and the supply chain is compromised, according to The Wall Street Journal.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy