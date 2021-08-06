Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Arrive for Obama’s 60th, Other Celebs Got Cut
Barack Obama’s 60th birthday may have gotten scaled back from a bash to a small shindig … but it’s still about as star-studded as it gets. Several celebs still on the guest list have been making their way to the summer garden party at the former president’s $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion to celebrate B.O. turning the big 6-0 … including a pair of powerhouse couples — John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union … this according to the New York Times.www.foxbangor.com
