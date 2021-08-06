Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Arrive for Obama’s 60th, Other Celebs Got Cut

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Barack Obama’s 60th birthday may have gotten scaled back from a bash to a small shindig … but it’s still about as star-studded as it gets. Several celebs still on the guest list have been making their way to the summer garden party at the former president’s $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion to celebrate B.O. turning the big 6-0 … including a pair of powerhouse couples — John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union … this according to the New York Times.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Spielberg
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Larry David
Person
George Clooney
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
John Legend
Person
Beyonce
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Covid#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack’s 60th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute & Photo

Barack Obama turns 60 on August 4, and his wife, Michelle Obama, sent him the sweetest birthday message on social media for the occasion. Michelle Obama has nothing but love for her husband, Barack Obama, and she let him know it with a special tribute for his 60th birthday. The former First Lady took to Twitter to post a loving message to Barack, who she’s been married to for more than 28 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend show off formal looks ahead of UNICEF gala in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend donned some formal wear for an event they attended while on vacation in Italy amid her social media bullying scandal. Teigen and her musician husband joined Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the event in which the two musicians took the stage for a duet of "Moon River" at the fourth edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri.
POTUSThe Guardian

Obama planning star-studded 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard

Looks like former president Barack Obama is gearing up to throw the (outdoor) bash of the summer. The 44th president is reportedly pulling out all the stops when it comes to his upcoming birthday. Obama, who turns 60 on Wednesday, will be inviting dozens of friends to celebrate with him this weekend on his estate on Martha’s Vineyard. The guest list includes Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, according to the Hill.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Rocks Sexy Black Dress For Date Night With John Legend — Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out for a kid-free date night in West Hollywood, coordinating in chic black ensembles. Chrissy Teigen, 35, stunned in a little black dress on a romantic dinner date with husband John Legend, 42! The Cravings author opted for a silky satin mini as she stepped out in trendy West Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 3, pairing her look with a matching chic suede handbag, gold sandals and a protective face mask. Her complexion and legs were glowing with a golden tan as she exited a vehicle, channeling the same beach vibe with her wavy, side-parted hair style.
PoliticsPosted by
SheKnows

Barack Obama Has Celebs Flying in For a Highly Controversial 60th Birthday Party on Martha’s Vineyard

Milestone birthdays are always a big deal and a cause for celebration, so former President Barack Obama is throwing himself a 60th birthday party on Friday. But many in the Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts area are concerned that a large, ahem, very large party of over 400 people isn’t the best look amid concerns that the Delta variant cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Photos of Obama's 60th birthday party leak out

Photos leaked of former President Obama celebrating his 60th birthday over the weekend, providing small glimpses into the apparent high-profile bash. The New York Post obtained screenshots of pictures and videos shared on social media by some of the guests, including Trap Beckham, TJ Chapman and Erykah Badu. In one...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Stunted at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday

It was a star-studded affair at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, and despite the guest list being reportedly slashed due to Covid-19 concerns, some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made the cut. The celebrity couple, who tend to coordinate their outfits on a regular basis, have generally been described by their fans as couples-style goals, and their arrival on the scene this past Saturday was no exception.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Obama celebrates birthday with friends, celebrities

Barack Obama’s highly anticipated birthday party featured his friends, celebrities, and Island food Saturday. The star-studded guest list included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Kim Fields, Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg, according to People. There were performances by Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu, People reported.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Barack Obama's 60th birthday party sees celebrities come out to celebrate the former president

Celebrities came out in droves to Barack Obama’s scaled-back 60th birthday party celebration. The former president held a lavish party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion on Saturday night and, despite reports that he significantly trimmed down the guest list as a result of rising coronavirus cases and the threat posed to large gatherings by the delta variant, several celebrities still made their way out to the Massachusetts property to celebrate with the former president and his family. While A-list attendees like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend avoided the paparazzi at the event, others managed to get snapped on their way in or out of the star-studded birthday affair.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chrissy Teigen shows off her party look ahead of attending Barack Obama's 60th birthday party

Chrissy Teigen showed off her glamorous look for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party on Saturday. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the many celebrities who made the cut to attend the 44th president of the United States’ lavish celebration in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. over the weekend after he decided to scale things back due to the coronavirus pandemic and the threat that the delta variant poses to large gatherings like star-studded birthday parties.
PoliticsNorristown Times Herald

Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?

400 guests attended Barack Obama's 60th birthday celebration on Saturday night (07.08.21). The party, held in the backyard of the Obamas' $12 million Martha's Vineyard mansion, was scaled back because of concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19. A slew of famous faces still made the ‘close friends and family’...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Obama’s ‘scaled back’ 60th birthday bash draws celebs, pols

They’re partying like it’s 2019. Celebrities, politicians and a couple hundred other “close friends and family members” packed in to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday Saturday in what was billed as a “scaled-back” bash amid rising concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. Yet A-listers streamed into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy