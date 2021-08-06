Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Arrive for Obama’s 60th, Other Celebs Got Cut

Barack Obama turns 60 on August 4, and his wife, Michelle Obama, sent him the sweetest birthday message on social media for the occasion. Michelle Obama has nothing but love for her husband, Barack Obama, and she let him know it with a special tribute for his 60th birthday. The former First Lady took to Twitter to post a loving message to Barack, who she’s been married to for more than 28 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”