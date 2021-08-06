Cancel
PODCAST: How Does Bryce Anderson's Commitment Affect The Longhorns?

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
 4 days ago

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have built an impressive class so far in the 2022 cycle but lost a big in-state battle on Friday to their arch-rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

SI-All American's John Garcia joins the show to discuss the loss of Anderson to the Aggies, and how it affects the Longhorns. The guys also talk about a pair of other recent commitments for Texas, the rest of the recruiting landscape for the Longhorns, and preview the upcoming quarterback battle in Austin between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Austin, TX
