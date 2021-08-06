Cancel
NFL

College Film Review on San Francisco 49ers Rookie, Trey Lance

By Alex Rollins
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago

With Trey Lance the talk of training camp, let's go back and look at some of his film predraft. Kurt Warner joined the show to break down how Lance has rare ability in terms of his arm strength and speed but struggles with mental processing, accuracy and technique. His stock has certainly risen since he was drafted into Kyle Shanahan's offense, but how his future plays out remains to be seen (duh).

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

