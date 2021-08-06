Cancel
Ohio State

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Training Camp Reaction, Day 3

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcL8w_0bKFhlZ500

Ohio State's training camp is full-steam ahead on the first Friday in August. It was "defensive backs" day with the media, as defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and five of his cornerbacks met with Ohio State reporters to preview their season.

This is a group that is looking for major improvements in 2021. At times last year, they were fine - it helped that the offense scored mercilessly against their opposition, hiding some of the frustrations that the DB's experienced. But the last time the Buckeyes took the field in the CFP National Championship Game, Alabama's offense did whatever it pleased.

This group seems determined not to let 2020's anxiety creep into the 2021 team. They seem confident, they're significantly healthier and ready to try and back up their reputation as the "Best in America".

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts on the secondary, on Coach Coombs, as well as the offensive and defensive linemen after Friday morning's practice. You can watch or listen to the podcast below.

Related
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Photos From Ohio State’s Sixth Practice Of Fall Camp

The regular season is inching closer as Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday morning for the sixth practice of fall camp. This also marked the third time that stretching and the first four periods were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, a new-look offensive line and some impressive depth at the wide receiver position.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Football Training Camp Observations: Day 6

The Ohio State Buckeyes took to the outdoor fields on a warm and muggy Tuesday morning to continue training camp. Ryan Day's team continues to work hard as they prepare for the 2021 season. Here are my major takeaways from day six at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, during which...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by Rivals and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Jacoby joined the program as part of the Buckeyes’ 2019 recruiting class alongside teammate and four-star...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Steele Chambers Officially Moves From Running Back To Linebacker

After spending the the last two seasons at running back, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Monday that sophomore Steele Chambers has officially moved to linebacker. The position change shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Chambers spent time with both positional units during offseason workouts as he mulled over his future. He apparently felt comfortable enough through the first five practices of fall camp to make the move permanent, however.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Cornerback Denzel Burke Loses Black Stripe

Freshman cornerback Denzel Burke became the sixth member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following the Buckeyes’ practice on Saturday afternoon. “I just want to thank God, man,” Burke said. “It’s a blessing to be on this team and to compete at...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Chris McClellan Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Owasso, Okla., four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan included Ohio State in his top six on Wednesday afternoon alongside Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. The Buckeyes extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 and 295-pound McClellan – who is considered the 17th-best defensive lineman and No. 90 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – in April and immediately jumped to the forefront of his recruitment thanks in large part to defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Carolina Panthers Sign Former Ohio State Running Back Rod Smith

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday morning they have signed former Ohio State running back Rod Smith and waiver punter Oscar Draguicevich to make room for him on the roster. A former four-star prospect from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Paul Harding, Smith carried the ball 107 times for 549 yards and...

