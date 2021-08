Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may ultimately be the quarterback of the future for the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback of the now. Via Ben Ross of the Associated Press, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated clearly on Tuesday that Garoppolo enters training camp with the 49ers as their starting under center. "There's no open [more]