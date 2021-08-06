'My 600-lb Life' star Gina Krasley dies at 30: 'Her greatest passion was dancing'

"My 600-lb Life" star Gina Krasley has died at age 30.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life," the network said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."

The Tuckerton, New Jersey resident died Sunday in "at home surrounded by her loving family," according to her online obituary. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Her family remembered her love of dance. Krasley started a viral dance trend on TikTok called #dancinghasnosizelimit, which has 3.2 million views on the social media platform.

"When people tell me to stop dancing," she said during a video, set to the tune of "Better When I’m Dancin'" by Meghan Trainor, "I won't stop. Dancing (has) NO SIZE LIMIT." LIMIT." ( Krasley's TikTok account, which has over 240K followers , is now private.)

"Her greatest passion was dancing," her online obituary reads. "She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family."

Krasley first appeared on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" in 2020. She admitted to turning to food as an "escape" at a young age to cope with abandonment issues, abuse from her father and other family strife.

"My life’s been hard," she said on the show. "I always felt my entire life like I was just pushed under the rug… What made me forget that pain of being abandoned was eating."

Krasley said she weighed more than 300 pounds at age 14, adding, "it started to get harder to do things" as she neared 500 pounds. At over 600 pounds, she said she became "immobile," requiring her wife to serve as her caretaker.

"My whole life is falling apart. At this weight, I am miserable," she said. "I know my body's in bad shape. And it's getting worse every day and if I don't stop gaining or getting bigger, then I'll die because I didn't stop eating."

Krasley is survived by her mother Cathy Devereux, sister Ali Samuels, and Elizabeth Krasley, her wife of six years. All three appeared on "My 600-lb Life" alongside Krasley.

Krasley is the tenth person who has died since appearing on "My 600-lb Life."

