Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuckerton, NJ

'My 600-lb Life' star Gina Krasley dies at 30: 'Her greatest passion was dancing'

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzTTj_0bKFhDkV00

"My 600-lb Life" star Gina Krasley has died at age 30.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life," the network said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."

The Tuckerton, New Jersey resident died Sunday in "at home surrounded by her loving family," according to her online obituary. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Her family remembered her love of dance. Krasley started a viral dance trend on TikTok called #dancinghasnosizelimit, which has 3.2 million views on the social media platform.

More: 'My 600-lb Life' star Sean Milliken dies at 29

"When people tell me to stop dancing," she said during a video, set to the tune of "Better When I’m Dancin'" by Meghan Trainor, "I won't stop. Dancing (has) NO SIZE LIMIT." LIMIT." ( Krasley's TikTok account, which has over 240K followers , is now private.)

"Her greatest passion was dancing," her online obituary reads. "She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family."

@stevenmckell

#duet with @ginamarie_0109 dancing has no size limit #beyourself #neverstop #dance

♬ Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor

Krasley first appeared on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" in 2020. She admitted to turning to food as an "escape" at a young age to cope with abandonment issues, abuse from her father and other family strife.

"My life’s been hard," she said on the show. "I always felt my entire life like I was just pushed under the rug… What made me forget that pain of being abandoned was eating."

Krasley said she weighed more than 300 pounds at age 14, adding, "it started to get harder to do things" as she neared 500 pounds. At over 600 pounds, she said she became "immobile," requiring her wife to serve as her caretaker.

More: 'My 600-lb Life' star James Bonner, 30, found dead from gunshot wound

"My whole life is falling apart. At this weight, I am miserable," she said. "I know my body's in bad shape. And it's getting worse every day and if I don't stop gaining or getting bigger, then I'll die because I didn't stop eating."

Krasley is survived by her mother Cathy Devereux, sister Ali Samuels, and Elizabeth Krasley, her wife of six years. All three appeared on "My 600-lb Life" alongside Krasley.

Krasley is the tenth person who has died since appearing on "My 600-lb Life."

The 10 best TV shows on Discovery+: From '90-Day Fiance' to 'MythBusters' to Anthony Bourdain

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'My 600-lb Life' star Gina Krasley dies at 30: 'Her greatest passion was dancing'

Comments / 2

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckerton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Meghan Trainor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dance Studio#My 600 Lb Life#Twitter#Tiktok#Tlc Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 8: Gina Marie Krasley Dead At Age 30

At the age of 30, Gina Marie Krasley from Season 8 of My 600-Lb. Life is confirmed to be dead via her obituary. TLC fans of Gina can read her full obituary on Tribute Archive. Wondering what Gina Marie Krasley’s cause of death was? What she was doing with her life when she passed away? Keep reading and we’ll share what details have been made public surrounding her death.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

“My 600-lb Life” star Gina Marie Krasley had died at the age of 30. According to her obituary, Krasley “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.”. The obituary brought attention to her love for dancing and video games, as well as time spent...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Former Galloway Resident And ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Dies

Gina Marie Krasley, a current Ocean County resident had a spotlight episode on the TLC drama 'My 600-lb Life' air back in 2020. Unfortunately, news spread over the weekend that Krasley has died with the cause of death currently unknown at the present time. Krasley has lived in a couple towns throughout South Jersey during the course of her short 30 years of life, including Galloway and Tuckerton. Her episode aired within the show's eighth season and detailed how she and her sister allegedly suffered both verbal and physical abuse from their father.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

Lisa Fleming, Gina Krasley, Robert Buchel and more former My 600-Lb. Life stars have tragically passed away over the years. My 600-Lb. Life premiered on TLC in 2012. While season 1 featured patients who were filmed over a period of seven years, the show tweaked its format and documented cast members for one year starting at season 2. By season 8, some stars were only filmed for six months.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Sitcom star Charlie Robinson of ‘Night Court’ fame dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, who played Mac on “Night Court,” has died at 75. Robinson died from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TheWrap. Over the course of his 50...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood’s Latest Instagram With Her Husband Is Prompting Fans to Celebrate

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are celebrating 11 years of marriage. To commemorate their special day, the country music singer shared a heartwarming selfie of her and Mike enjoying each other’s company. The Grammy-winning artist was all smiles in the candid pic, which she captioned: “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Comments / 2

Community Policy