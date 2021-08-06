Cancel
What Does Josh Allen's New Megadeal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The market for Lamar Jackson became increasingly clearer with Josh Allen's new contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with Buffalo that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total value contract behind the $450 million deal that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Jackson most certainly will be looking for a similar deal ... and possibly more.

Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, threw for 4,544 passing yards with 37 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also ran for 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with another eight scores.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career.

Jackson also has a league MVP under his belt and won the first playoff game of his young career last season.

However, Jackson had contracted COVID-19 twice in the past year. He is expected to return to Ravens training camp fully healthy.

Jackson is not letting the contract extension become a distraction.

Jackson also doesn't have a formal, power-broker agent, opting to have his mother represent him in the past.

“I’m really focused on the season. I’m focused on trying to win,” Jackson said. “I’m not really worried about if it gets done this year or next year. I’m just trying to build and stack, and we’re going to see. We don’t know yet.”

