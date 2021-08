The 2021 Minnesota State Fair is fast approaching. After missing the fair last year, Minnesota is more ready than ever to celebrate our great state! With all the fun coming up fast, you’ll want to book your accommodations sooner rather than later. Roseville hotels are so close to the fairgrounds you can basically smell the funnel cakes! Perfectly positioned just a few miles down the road and close to many free park and ride options (face coverings required on all buses), our hotels are the perfect home base for your fair adventures. Get transportation to and from the fairgrounds when you stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton.