Collins has been the best rookie at Texans training camp, according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. Reiss adds that the rookie third-round pick has a shot to finish top three on the Texans in targets this season. It's a realistic assessment, given the lack of veteran receiving talent in Houston behind top option Brandin Cooks. With Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and now Randall Cobb all leaving, the Texans have Collins, Chris Conley, Keke Coutee and Anthony Miller battling for top-three roles at wide receiver. The rookie is far from a lock to win one of those jobs, but he's at least right in the mix and apparently making a good impression so far.