In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole. In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harris English is in 4th at 15 under; and Cameron Smith, Paul Casey, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 14 under.