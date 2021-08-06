Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Does It Matter If Kanye Ever Releases “Donda”?

By Elamin Abdelmahmoud
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is making his best music in nearly a decade — he’s just not sure he wants you to have it yet. You could be forgiven if that’s the impression you’re left with after the chaotic theater surrounding his still-unreleased 10th album, Donda. Consider: Two weeks ago, in mid-July, West held a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Roughly 42,000 people attended and watched Ye — dressed all in red, wearing a full face cover, and not speaking a word — vibing to his own music under a spotlight. The album, we were told, would soon follow. No such thing materialized, which was a mercy because, at that point, the songs that had been previewed were brimming with potential but were still incomplete.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Kanye
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lil Mama
Person
Donda West
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#The Mercedes Benz Stadium#Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Kim Kardashian Is Still The Only Person He Follows

Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.
Beauty & FashionNME

Someone is selling a bag of air from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event

A Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s recent listening event for his long-awaited new album, ‘DONDA’. On Thursday night (July 22), West took over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview his 10th album. Playing the project – which includes a new collaboration with JAY-Z – to a packed house, one fan in attendance is now trying to make some money from the event.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Kanye West’s new Donda livestream

Kanye West has launched a new Apple Music livestream for a listening event celebrating his tenth studio album Donda. Apple Music subscribers can watch here. The album was originally scheduled to be released on July 23 following a livestreamed listening event at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but was pushed back to August 6. Since the first Donda stream, Kanye has been holed up in a room at the stadium — the current livestream appears to be set up in that location. A tweet from Apple Music suggests that the stream will also include tonight's scheduled listening event for the album.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Matching Black Balenciaga Looks to 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Style going strong! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have split in February, but they’re still coordinating their clothing choices — and fans are taking notice. Not only did they both rock matching red ensembles ensembles to the first Donda listening last month, but they did the whole matchy-matchy thing once again for the second Donda listening on Thursday, August 5.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her 'Twin' Than Kanye West's

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think. When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Everything We Know About Kanye’s “DONDA” Album

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Kanye West’s upcoming “DONDA” album got an introduction to over 40,000 people last week a Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Attendees waited for two hours for Kanye to appear but it was worth the wait as sources say Kanye was still putting the finishing touches on music he was set to play leading up to him stepping out in all red in front of eager Yeezy fans.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

You Can Now Watch Kanye — Maybe — Finish ‘Donda’

Apple Music has launched an exclusive livestream channel for Kanye West’s upcoming premiere event of his album Donda, taking place Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. .@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event. Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021 On Apple Music’s homepage, the music service advertised the stream as: “Watch Kanye finishing Donda in Atlanta” — and that’s exactly what it appears to be showing. (Although, given West’s perfectionism, one never knows.) Since launching at 1:00 a.m. ET...

Comments / 1

Community Policy