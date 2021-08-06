Does It Matter If Kanye Ever Releases “Donda”?

Kanye West is making his best music in nearly a decade — he’s just not sure he wants you to have it yet. You could be forgiven if that’s the impression you’re left with after the chaotic theater surrounding his still-unreleased 10th album, Donda. Consider: Two weeks ago, in mid-July, West held a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Roughly 42,000 people attended and watched Ye — dressed all in red, wearing a full face cover, and not speaking a word — vibing to his own music under a spotlight. The album, we were told, would soon follow. No such thing materialized, which was a mercy because, at that point, the songs that had been previewed were brimming with potential but were still incomplete.