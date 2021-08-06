Cancel
Jake Gyllenhaal Admits That He Finds It Unnecessary to Shower Often

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSrgT_0bKFdnBh00
Jake Gyllenhaal. Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Another one! Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to enter the debate about bathing — and he has his own reason for choosing to skip showers.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, 40, revealed to Vanity Fair on Thursday, August 5. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Although the Nocturnal Animals actor opts out of scheduled shower sessions, he did clarify that he brushes his teeth often.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth],” he noted.

Gyllenhaal is one of several actors who have recently started a conversation about proper shower protocol. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for example, explained how they weren’t in a rush to constantly bathe their kids: Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher, 43, told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman last month.

Kunis, 37, who married Kutcher in July 2015, explained that she “didn’t shower much” when she was growing up due to a lack of hot water, and that’s influenced her own parenting approach.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the actress noted.

The Ukraine native also clarified that while she does wash her face “twice a day,” she doesn’t use soap on her body the same amount.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” the Black Swan star detailed. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else. I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

One week later, Kristen Bell and Shepard, 46, opened up about their nightly routine with their children. The couple, who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, used to bathe their kids “every single night before bed” until they got older.

“By George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’” the Parenthood alum mentioned during an appearance on The View on Tuesday, August 3. Shepard admitted that they have gone “five or six days” before realizing that their kids haven’t taken a bath.

The Frozen star, 41, broke down their system, saying, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

“There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower,'” Bell added.

