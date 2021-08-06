Cancel
Des Plaines, IL

Speak Out!

By Journal Staff
Journal & Topics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Speak Out! messages appear in August 4-9, 2021 editions of the Journal & Topics. Regarding the principal of Prospect High School demanding the removal of their police resource officer, isn’t it ironic that those who preach non-discrimination, diversity, inclusion and acceptance are, in fact, the most discriminative, non-diverse, exclusive and non-accepting. Rather than stand up for freedom of speech, the administrators of School Dist. 214 surrendered to the mob mentality of the cancel culture. Stand tall, officer Lisa S. and the Mount Prospect Police Dept. Thank you.

