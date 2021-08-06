Cancel
Southeast Asia’s esports market expected to reach $72.5 million in revenue by 2024

By Arthur Racoma
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the introduction of the first smartphones, mobile gaming has grown to become one of the most popular platforms. It has the same allure as any other game platform. It also has the added benefits of portability and ease. With the rise of esports, video game developers are taking into account a range of elements when designing games for huge audiences, such as including a strong competitive element that provides a diversity of meta, and freedom for players to explore. Southeast Asia, which consists of 11 countries, has been considered as one of the biggest regions for mobile esports titles. This leads to a more competitive market in the esports scene in the Southeast Asia region, due to which the mobile esports market is expected to reach a staggering $72.5 million in revenue by 2024.

gamingonphone.com

