Fresno State Peace Garden event commemorates atomic bombings: ‘Nobody wins at war’

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 76 years ago were commemorated Friday at the Fresno State Peace Garden. Around 100 people gathered for the solemn event, designed bythe Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley to show solidarity in remembering “those who died, continue to suffer, and in the hope for peace and justice, and to move forward the elimination of nuclear weapons and war as a tool of foreign policy.” A moment of silence and the beginning of a three-day fast was held, with speakers remembering the detonation of two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.