After last season, the San Francisco 49ers looked at all of their quarterback options heading into free agency and the draft. At the time, the team owned the No. 12 overall pick, and the quarterback they were falling in love with, Trey Lance, probably wasn't going to fall that far. So the Niners did their due diligence on all possibilities, including a pre-draft call to the Green Bay Packers to see what was going on with Aaron Rodgers.