Evansville, IN

Salvation Army hosts Stuff the Bus event in Evansville

WTVW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army and Walmart locations across Evansville and Warrick County are pairing up to help kids and teachers heading back to school. Volunteers are back this year to help collect donations of school supplies for the The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event. They say the donations help relieve the financial burden many teachers and students face as they had back to school.

