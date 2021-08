‘We should commit to identifying those best practices learned over the last year and double down on them’. Learning can and should happen anytime, anywhere. After what we’ve learned over the past 15 months, we have the chance to reinvent how, where and when we teach, using modern instructional tools. Just as instruction cannot be one-size-fits-all, neither should the medium or time at which it’s delivered. And it’s an important time to both reflect on these changes and pinpoint opportunities for the future.