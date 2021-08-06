Live Nation recommending proof of vax, negative COVID test results for all tours
Live Nation on Friday issued a “best practices” recommendations policy for COVID safety protocols for all of its U.S. concert tours and venues. The concert promoter behemoth is recommending to each touring artist’s camp that concertgoers provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to concert venues. However, it will be up to each individual tour to implement the recommended safety measures or not.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0