Live Nation recommending proof of vax, negative COVID test results for all tours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jason Isbell says he’s requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for anyone attending his shows. And if a venue won’t allow that? “We won’t play,” he says. The singer-songwriter, who is slated to perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon on Dec. 7, says the policy applies to both indoor and outdoor shows. We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021 “I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all,” he said in an interview with MSNBC. Isbell also has other tour stops scheduled in Pennsylvania, including shows in Harrisburg and Philadelphia. Love the “I didn’t want to go to your birthday party anyway” energy here https://t.co/jxbdOkFQTO — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021